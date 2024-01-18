Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    213th RSG leadership conference at KCC

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army of the Pennsylvania National Guard, speaks at the 213th Regional Support Group leadership conference held at the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Jan 6. 2024 (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911053
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-PS821-4266
    Filename: DOD_110093127
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 213th RSG leadership conference at KCC, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

