    NAS Pensacola Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer takes a look at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) celebrating its 120th Birthday. (Official U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911048
    VIRIN: 240124-N-PJ019-1110
    Filename: DOD_110093056
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US

    This work, NAS Pensacola Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Pensacola
    NMCRS
    CNRSE
    NASC

