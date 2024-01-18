PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer takes a look at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) celebrating its 120th Birthday. (Official U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911048
|VIRIN:
|240124-N-PJ019-1110
|Filename:
|DOD_110093056
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT