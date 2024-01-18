The city of Wabasha and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, are working under a historic agreement to remove around 135,000 cubic yards of dredged sand removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel to make room for future dredging operations. The Corps of Engineers is paying the city a tipping fee to move the sand from a temporary placement site to to a permanent site about a mile away where the sand will be used to reclaim an old mine.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911046
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-LI073-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_110093034
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wabasha, Corps of Engineers Mississippi River dredged sand partnership pays dividends, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
