    Wabasha, Corps of Engineers Mississippi River dredged sand partnership pays dividends

    MN, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The city of Wabasha and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, are working under a historic agreement to remove around 135,000 cubic yards of dredged sand removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel to make room for future dredging operations. The Corps of Engineers is paying the city a tipping fee to move the sand from a temporary placement site to to a permanent site about a mile away where the sand will be used to reclaim an old mine.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911046
    VIRIN: 240122-A-LI073-1501
    Filename: DOD_110093034
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MN, US

    navigation
    USACE
    dredging
    partnerships
    St. Paul District

