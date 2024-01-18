Wabasha, Corps of Engineers Mississippi River dredged sand partnership pays dividends

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911046" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The city of Wabasha and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, are working under a historic agreement to remove around 135,000 cubic yards of dredged sand removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel to make room for future dredging operations. The Corps of Engineers is paying the city a tipping fee to move the sand from a temporary placement site to to a permanent site about a mile away where the sand will be used to reclaim an old mine.