U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston load cargo to a C-17 Globemaster III and process through a deployment line in support of EXPLODEO at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO is an exercise that exemplifies the base’s proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911044
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-CG010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110093025
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JB Charleston Airmen prepare for EXPLODEO, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
