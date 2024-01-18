JB Charleston Airmen prepare for EXPLODEO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston load cargo to a C-17 Globemaster III and process through a deployment line in support of EXPLODEO at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO is an exercise that exemplifies the base’s proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)