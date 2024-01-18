Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston Airmen prepare for EXPLODEO

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston load cargo to a C-17 Globemaster III and process through a deployment line in support of EXPLODEO at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO is an exercise that exemplifies the base’s proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911044
    VIRIN: 240123-F-CG010-1001
    Filename: DOD_110093025
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    TAGS

    LRS
    force generation
    AMC
    Exercise
    deployment line
    EXPLODEO

