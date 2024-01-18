Hydraulics Technicians Keep The Aircraft Flying (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911041" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics flight perform maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2024. Hydraulics Airmen are responsible for maintaining hundreds of components involved throughout every part of the aircraft. The routine inspections and maintenance performed by 6th MXS technicians play an essential role in ensuring aircrew can safely and effectively carry out their mission.