    Hydraulics Technicians Keep The Aircraft Flying

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics flight perform maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2024. Hydraulics Airmen are responsible for maintaining hundreds of components involved throughout every part of the aircraft. The routine inspections and maintenance performed by 6th MXS technicians play an essential role in ensuring aircrew can safely and effectively carry out their mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911040
    VIRIN: 240124-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092966
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    Air Force
    maintenance
    recruiting
    hydraulics

