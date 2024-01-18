Hydraulics Technicians Keep The Aircraft Flying

Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics flight perform maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 24, 2024. Hydraulics Airmen are responsible for maintaining hundreds of components involved throughout every part of the aircraft. The routine inspections and maintenance performed by 6th MXS technicians play an essential role in ensuring aircrew can safely and effectively carry out their mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911040
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092966
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
