The 165th Airlift Wing conducts their inaugural flight of the new C-130J Hercules aircraft including a “plaque and key” ceremony, to commemorate the official handover of the aircraft to the crew January 24, 2023 at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911039
|VIRIN:
|240124-Z-CY621-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110092956
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Skyward Milestone: 165th Airlift Wing’s Inaugural Flight of the C-130J, by SGT Amari Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT