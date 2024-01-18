Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyward Milestone: 165th Airlift Wing’s Inaugural Flight of the C-130J

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Amari Johnson 

    Georgia National Guard

    The 165th Airlift Wing conducts their inaugural flight of the new C-130J Hercules aircraft including a “plaque and key” ceremony, to commemorate the official handover of the aircraft to the crew January 24, 2023 at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Ga.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911039
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-CY621-1000
    Filename: DOD_110092956
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Georgia Department of Defense

