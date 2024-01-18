The U.S. Army will host Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024.
PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy , United States Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and militaries from partner and allied countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, and Japan.
PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911037
|VIRIN:
|240124-O-XX000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092924
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PCC4 Teaser Video 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT