PCC4 Teaser Video 1

The U.S. Army will host Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024.

PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy , United States Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and militaries from partner and allied countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, and Japan.

PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.