    PCC4 Teaser Video 1

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Futures and Concepts Center

    The U.S. Army will host Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024.
    PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy , United States Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and militaries from partner and allied countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, and Japan.
    PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911037
    VIRIN: 240124-O-XX000-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092924
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: VA, US

    Capstone 4

