Behind the Triad Commander for the Day

The first Commander for the Day program participant, Ben Meyer, had the opportunity to go through the daily routine of a Garrison Commander at Fort McCoy on January 11, 2024.
The program allows a selected applicant to see first hand and apply skills necessary to lead a US Army Garrison and experience a typical commander’s day.
(U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy PAO)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 13:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911022
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-CV950-6010
|Filename:
|DOD_110092829
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
