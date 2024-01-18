Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Commander for the Day

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The first Commander for the Day program participant, Ben Meyer, had the opportunity to go through the daily routine of a Garrison Commander at Fort McCoy on January 11, 2024.
    The program allows a selected applicant to see first hand and apply skills necessary to lead a US Army Garrison and experience a typical commander’s day.
    (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy PAO)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 13:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Triad Commander for the Day, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wisconsin
    Garrison Commander
    commander
    Fort McCoy
    day in the life

