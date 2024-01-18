Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 13:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|911018
|Filename:
|DOD_110092786
|Length:
|00:44:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT