    United States Nuclear Detonation Detection System (USNDS)

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    Space Systems Command's Mr. Raj Basu, United States Nuclear Detonation Detection System (USNDS) program manager, and United States Space Force Capt. Drew Fressel, USNDS crypto and NDS Decryption Unit (NDU) lead, speak about the USNDS mission and how it successfully completed the System Requirements Review at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. USNDS provides near real-time global detection of nuclear events in the earth’s atmosphere and near space. The system identifies nuclear detonations anywhere on the globe and subsequently reports the information to key stakeholders in our Nation’s government. (U.S. Space Force Video by Amy Picard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911017
    VIRIN: 231201-X-X0813-1000
    Filename: DOD_110092768
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Nuclear Detonation Detection System (USNDS), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Space Operations

    United States Air Force

    Los Angeles Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Space Systems Command
    Nuclear Detonation Detection System
    Space Sensing

