Space Systems Command's Mr. Raj Basu, United States Nuclear Detonation Detection System (USNDS) program manager, and United States Space Force Capt. Drew Fressel, USNDS crypto and NDS Decryption Unit (NDU) lead, speak about the USNDS mission and how it successfully completed the System Requirements Review at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. USNDS provides near real-time global detection of nuclear events in the earth’s atmosphere and near space. The system identifies nuclear detonations anywhere on the globe and subsequently reports the information to key stakeholders in our Nation’s government. (U.S. Space Force Video by Amy Picard)