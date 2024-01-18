Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report Ep 45- Brig. Gen. William Kale visits Goodfellow and Behind the Scenes with Col Maguinness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC Commander, visits Goodfellow and Behind the Scenes with 17th Training Wing Commander Col. Angelina Maguinness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 11:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911013
    VIRIN: 240122-F-EP494-1933
    Filename: DOD_110092681
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep 45- Brig. Gen. William Kale visits Goodfellow and Behind the Scenes with Col Maguinness, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    AIR FORCE CIVIL ENGINEER CENTER
    Raider Report

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT