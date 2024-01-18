Members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team train on Medevac and downed air craft scenarios along with Task Force Voodoo, their aviation support element, at Ft. Cavazos, Texas Jan. 19. Task Force Voodoo is comprised of Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard aviation units. The Guard members were preparing for their upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping mission operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 10:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911009
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-TA175-4651
|Filename:
|DOD_110092612
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana Guard Soldiers prepare for Kosovo mission, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
