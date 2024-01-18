Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana Guard Soldiers prepare for Kosovo mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team train on Medevac and downed air craft scenarios along with Task Force Voodoo, their aviation support element, at Ft. Cavazos, Texas Jan. 19. Task Force Voodoo is comprised of Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard aviation units. The Guard members were preparing for their upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping mission operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 10:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911009
    VIRIN: 240119-A-TA175-4651
    Filename: DOD_110092612
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana Guard Soldiers prepare for Kosovo mission, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    Iowa National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Georgia National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT