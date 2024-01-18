Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana Guard Soldiers prepare for Kosovo mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team train on Medevac and downed air craft scenarios along with Task Force Voodoo, their aviation support element, at Ft. Cavazos, Texas Jan. 19. Task Force Voodoo is comprised of Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard aviation units. The Guard members were preparing for their upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping mission operations.