Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Patient to Provider: One Sailor's Brain Health Journey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Timothy Bleigh clearly recalls when the bomb went off. The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) tactical vehicle he was in with five Marines flipped several times through the air before it landed partly on its roof. He was near the end of his first tour in Afghanistan, assigned to a Marine personal security detachment, when the improvised explosive device detonated. Now a newly-commissioned Navy ensign and first-year medical student at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), Bleigh shares his story and reflects on how his difficult recovery, which included a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), influenced how he approaches patient care.

    The video also includes an interview with Dr. Dengler, the director of the Military Traumatic Brain Injury Initiative.

    Read the article: https://news.usuhs.edu/2022/08/new-usu-medical-student-uses-purple.html

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911008
    VIRIN: 240124-O-AY809-3495
    Filename: DOD_110092600
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Patient to Provider: One Sailor's Brain Health Journey, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    traumatic brain injury
    USU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT