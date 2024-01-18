Why We Serve: Pfc. Dominic Kennedy

U.S. Army Pfc. Dominic Kennedy, an infantryman assigned to "Bandit" Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shares why he joined the U.S. Army while on rotation in Europe at Karliki, Poland, Jan. 23, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)
