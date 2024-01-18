US TRANSPORTATION COMMAND B-ROLL
US TRANCOM
240121-N-OF444-0001
SCOTT AFB, IL
WILLIAM.H.BENNETT125.MIL@US.NAVY.MIL
A B-roll package of footage around TRANSCOM headquarters during winter time taken January 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911000
|VIRIN:
|240121-N-OF444-1001
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092483
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US TRANSPORTATION COMMAND BUILDING B-ROLL - Winter, by PO3 William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT