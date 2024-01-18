The 23rd Maintenance Group hosted a Load Crew of the Year competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. Three crews from the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron were judged in preparatory tasks in addition to quickly, safely and accurately loading munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910997
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-HU126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092467
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, 2023 Weapons Load Crew of the Year, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
