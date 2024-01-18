Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 4 conduct a live-fire training exercise as part of Snow Crab Exercise 24-1. SNOWCRABEX is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910995
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-LR905-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092462
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1, by PO1 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT