U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), along with Task Force Fighting Eagle, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, both supporting 3rd Infantry Division, showcase American military equipment, including a UH-60 Black Hawk and a CH-47 Chinook, during an event for friends and families of the Estonian Defense Force at Camp Taara, Estonia, Jan. 21, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 06:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910990
|VIRIN:
|240124-Z-EI527-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092350
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP TAARA, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers demonstrate solidarity and showcase equipment to community and Estonian Defense Force families, by SFC Bridget J. Vian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT