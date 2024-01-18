Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stethem Visits Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.03.2024

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    CAPT. Pete Hatcher and ENS Rory Cox, speak about the importance of readiness and supporting ships in the fleet for Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during a regularly scheduled port visit from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Guillory/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 04:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: IO

    TAGS

    Mission Readiness
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    DDG 63
    USS Stethem

