USS Stethem Visits Diego Garcia

CAPT. Pete Hatcher and ENS Rory Cox, speak about the importance of readiness and supporting ships in the fleet for Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during a regularly scheduled port visit from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Guillory/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 04:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910989
|VIRIN:
|240103-N-LA645-9123
|Filename:
|DOD_110092310
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
