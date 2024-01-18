USS Stethem Visits Diego Garcia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910989" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAPT. Pete Hatcher and ENS Rory Cox, speak about the importance of readiness and supporting ships in the fleet for Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during a regularly scheduled port visit from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Guillory/Released)