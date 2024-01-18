1-12 CAV Trench CALFEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Peter Gifford, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks on the importance of realistic training after assaulting a trench with help from Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a combined-arms live-fire training exercise (CALFEX) on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Jan 20, 2024. CALFEX helps train Troopers and units by building team cohesion through rigorous and realistic warfighting scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)