Shown live at the 2022 U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 22:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910980
|VIRIN:
|231216-N-PN185-7566
|Filename:
|DOD_110092018
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from the Fleet - 2023 – Favorite Holiday Treats, by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holiday
LEAVE A COMMENT