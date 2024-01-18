Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greetings from the Fleet - 2023 – The Fleet Sings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Shown live at the 2022 U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 22:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910978
    VIRIN: 231216-N-PN185-5073
    Filename: DOD_110092016
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from the Fleet - 2023 – The Fleet Sings, by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    TAGS

    Holiday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT