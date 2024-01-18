Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-12 CAV Trench CALFEX

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Dismounted infantrymen from 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, assault a trench with help from Bradley Fighting Vehicles during a combined-arms live-fire training exercise (CALFEX) on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Jan 20, 2024. CALFEX helps train Troopers and units by building team cohesion through rigorous and realistic warfighting scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910977
    VIRIN: 240120-A-JN384-1010
    Filename: DOD_110092015
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-12 CAV Trench CALFEX, by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CALFEX
    First Team
    Exercise
    Infantry
    Training
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle

