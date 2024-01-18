31st RQS, 353rd SOW conduct pararescue training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pararescuemen with the 31st Rescue Squadron jumped out of an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing over Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2024. Pararescuemen are trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery operations in both peacetime and combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)