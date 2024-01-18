Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st RQS, 353rd SOW conduct pararescue training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Pararescuemen with the 31st Rescue Squadron jumped out of an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing over Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2024. Pararescuemen are trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery operations in both peacetime and combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 01:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910975
    VIRIN: 240119-F-VQ804-1081
    Filename: DOD_110092010
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st RQS, 353rd SOW conduct pararescue training, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

