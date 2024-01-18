Pararescuemen with the 31st Rescue Squadron jumped out of an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing over Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2024. Pararescuemen are trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery operations in both peacetime and combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 01:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910975
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-VQ804-1081
|Filename:
|DOD_110092010
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 31st RQS, 353rd SOW conduct pararescue training, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
