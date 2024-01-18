5th Air Force E-3 Immersion B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910965" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, joins the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft for a mission immersion flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The flight was an opportunity for Rupp to experience first hand how the 961st AACS conduct their operations and the importance of the airborne early warning and control system in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)