U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, joins the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft for a mission immersion flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The flight was an opportunity for Rupp to experience first hand how the 961st AACS conduct their operations and the importance of the airborne early warning and control system in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 01:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910965
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-BX586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110091941
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Air Force E-3 Immersion B-Roll, by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT