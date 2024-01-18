Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Air Force E-3 Immersion B-Roll

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, joins the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft for a mission immersion flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The flight was an opportunity for Rupp to experience first hand how the 961st AACS conduct their operations and the importance of the airborne early warning and control system in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 01:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910965
    VIRIN: 241017-F-BX586-1001
    Filename: DOD_110091941
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    E-3 Sentry
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

