On this Pacific News: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew returned to Honolulu, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard kicked off Sentry Aloha 24-01. United States Forces Japan supports Japan Self Defense Forces during ongoing relief efforts for the Jan. 1, 2024 earthquake. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 19:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910964
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-WN543-8434
|Filename:
|DOD_110091938
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: Jan 24, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT