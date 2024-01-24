Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Jan 24, 2024

    JAPAN

    01.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew returned to Honolulu, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard kicked off Sentry Aloha 24-01. United States Forces Japan supports Japan Self Defense Forces during ongoing relief efforts for the Jan. 1, 2024 earthquake. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    This work, Pacific News: Jan 24, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    pacific
    indopacom

