    JTF-RH Continues Defueling Residual Fuel of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) guides a line into a fuel drum to remove residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Jan. 22, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 20:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910958
    VIRIN: 240122-A-EE372-1002
    Filename: DOD_110091775
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: HI, US

