A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) prepares safety equipment for residual fuel removal from a spectacle blind from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Jan. 22, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910957
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110091758
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-RH Continues Defueling Residual Fuel of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
