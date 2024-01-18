Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels 2024 Air Show Season Promotional Video

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    Lt. Connor O' Donnell, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels 2024 air show season. During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 demonstrations at 32 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910956
    VIRIN: 240101-N-TV337-1000
    Filename: DOD_110091751
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels 2024 Air Show Season Promotional Video, by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    FlyNavy

