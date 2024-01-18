Blue Angels 2024 Air Show Season Promotional Video

Lt. Connor O' Donnell, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels 2024 air show season. During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 demonstrations at 32 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910956
|VIRIN:
|240101-N-TV337-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110091751
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
