Michigan Mortarmen provides indirect fire during Northern Strike 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910955" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, mortarmen with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct 81mm mortar crew validation as part of exercise Northern Strike 24-1, at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter portion of the annual exercise that develops capabilities required to operate in the world’s Arctic regions. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)