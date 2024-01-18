Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Mortarmen provides indirect fire during Northern Strike 24-1

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers, mortarmen with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct 81mm mortar crew validation as part of exercise Northern Strike 24-1, at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter portion of the annual exercise that develops capabilities required to operate in the world’s Arctic regions. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910955
    VIRIN: 240121-Z-LI010-1003
    Filename: DOD_110091740
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Mortarmen provides indirect fire during Northern Strike 24-1, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mortars
    Army National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Winter Strike
    Northern Strike 24-1

