Michigan Mortarmen provides indirect fire during Northern Strike 24-1

U.S. Soldiers, mortarmen with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct 81mm mortar crew validation as part of exercise Northern Strike 24-1, at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter portion of the annual exercise that develops capabilities required to operate in the world’s Arctic regions. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|01.23.2024
|01.23.2024 16:12
|B-Roll
|910955
|240121-Z-LI010-1003
|DOD_110091740
|00:02:04
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|1
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
