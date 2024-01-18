Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian Employee Symposium 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Mrs. Shad Crawford, the Command Executive Officer at 311 ESC, and Mr. Steve R. Ortiz Jr., the Staff Ops and Training Officer at 311 ESC, share their impressions of the successful first-time Civilian Employee Symposium recently held in Sloan, Nevada. #vale
    .
    (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910951
    VIRIN: 240116-A-PK275-5319
    Filename: DOD_110091648
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Employee Symposium 2024, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARMY
    USARMYRESERVE
    79THTSC
    311THESC
    BEALLYOUCANBE
    Civilian Employee Symposium 2024
    CivilianEmployeeSymposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT