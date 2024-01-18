Mentoring Demo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Melissa Pagar 

    Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service

    Our DoD Mentors impart their personal experience, subject matter expertise, learning, and advice to those who have less experience in that field or career path. A mentor usually identifies goals and recommended actions.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 14:07
