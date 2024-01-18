Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coaching Demo

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Melissa Pagar 

    Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service

    Our Certified DoD Coaches use a facilitative approach intended to support clients to achieve their goals by questioning to promote awareness and self-directed learning. A coach does not require any knowledge, skills, or experience in the client’s profession; however, a DoD Coach requires a minimum of 60 hours of accredited coach training. In addition, an Army coach needs a minimum of 80 hours of International Coaching Federation accredited training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910946
    VIRIN: 231213-O-TN434-8445
    Filename: DOD_110091492
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coaching Demo, by Melissa Pagar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

