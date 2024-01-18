Coaching Demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Our Certified DoD Coaches use a facilitative approach intended to support clients to achieve their goals by questioning to promote awareness and self-directed learning. A coach does not require any knowledge, skills, or experience in the client’s profession; however, a DoD Coach requires a minimum of 60 hours of accredited coach training. In addition, an Army coach needs a minimum of 80 hours of International Coaching Federation accredited training.