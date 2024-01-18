Mentoring vs Coaching Demo

DoD Coaching and DoD Mentoring are two distinct development activities.
Our Certified DoD Coaches use a facilitative approach intended to support clients to achieve their goals by questioning to promote awareness and self-directed learning. A coach does not require any knowledge, skills, or experience in the client’s profession; however, a DoD Coach requires a minimum of 60 hours of accredited coach training. In addition, an Army coach needs a minimum of 80 hours of International Coaching Federation accredited training.
On the other hand, our DoD Mentors impart their personal experience, subject matter expertise, learning, and advice to those who have less experience in that field or career path. A mentor usually identifies goals and recommended actions.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910945
|VIRIN:
|231213-O-TN434-4419
|Filename:
|DOD_110091490
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
