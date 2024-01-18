Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MARFORPAC Wrap-Up

    CAMP SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio and Capt. Miraquel Ridenhour

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps, comprising two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces. Collectively known as “Pacific Marines,” it is comprised of a headquarters based in Hawaii, I Marine Expeditionary Force based in California, and III Marine Expeditionary Force forward positioned in Japan. In 2023, Pacific Marines conducted exercises and deployments across the theater, integrating with Allies, partners, and the joint force to increase military readiness and our ability to effectively work together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio and Capt. Miraquel Ridenhour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910943
    VIRIN: 240122-M-ET529-1001
    Filename: DOD_110091467
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: CAMP SMITH, HI, US

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    MARFORPAC
    Military Readiness
    Pacific Marines
    Allies and Partners
    INDOPACOM

