2023 MARFORPAC Wrap-Up

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps, comprising two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces. Collectively known as “Pacific Marines,” it is comprised of a headquarters based in Hawaii, I Marine Expeditionary Force based in California, and III Marine Expeditionary Force forward positioned in Japan. In 2023, Pacific Marines conducted exercises and deployments across the theater, integrating with Allies, partners, and the joint force to increase military readiness and our ability to effectively work together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio and Capt. Miraquel Ridenhour)