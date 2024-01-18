At NAVWAR, we are leveraging new technologies and solutions to continue improving our naval superiority.
As a first step to the future of DE transformation, we will need to increase our commitment to lowering the barrier of entry for the adoption of DE practices. Our goal is to make engineering routine and intuitive.
In this video, you will learn about the basics of Digital Engineering and how it is helping the Navy innovate for the future.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910942
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-TG016-3983
|Filename:
|DOD_110091450
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Digital Engineering Strategy, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
