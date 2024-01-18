NAVWAR Digital Engineering Strategy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At NAVWAR, we are leveraging new technologies and solutions to continue improving our naval superiority.



As a first step to the future of DE transformation, we will need to increase our commitment to lowering the barrier of entry for the adoption of DE practices. Our goal is to make engineering routine and intuitive.



In this video, you will learn about the basics of Digital Engineering and how it is helping the Navy innovate for the future.