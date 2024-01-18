Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Digital Engineering Strategy

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    At NAVWAR, we are leveraging new technologies and solutions to continue improving our naval superiority.

    As a first step to the future of DE transformation, we will need to increase our commitment to lowering the barrier of entry for the adoption of DE practices. Our goal is to make engineering routine and intuitive.

    In this video, you will learn about the basics of Digital Engineering and how it is helping the Navy innovate for the future.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910942
    VIRIN: 240123-N-TG016-3983
    Filename: DOD_110091450
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Digital Engineering Strategy, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVWAR
    digital engineering
    digital transformation

