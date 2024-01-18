Team McChord recognizes 2023’s accomplishments

The 62d Airlift Wing known as “America’s Airlift Wing” projects air mobility around the globe out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. In 2023 the 62d AW supported operations in Ukraine, Israel, and various missions and exercises, providing prime nuclear airlift forces, preparing the wing to wing, developing ready Airmen and families, and executing today’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 14:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910937
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-TT585-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110091218
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
