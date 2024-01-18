Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord recognizes 2023’s accomplishments

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 62d Airlift Wing known as “America’s Airlift Wing” projects air mobility around the globe out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. In 2023 the 62d AW supported operations in Ukraine, Israel, and various missions and exercises, providing prime nuclear airlift forces, preparing the wing to wing, developing ready Airmen and families, and executing today’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    TAGS

    jblm
    Team McChord
    2023
    recap video

