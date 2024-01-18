Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy CRNAs: Providing Care During Challenging Times

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune are integral to patient safety. Learn why a CRNA is important to patient care and how you can be a CRNA with the Navy!

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 11:41
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    TAGS

    Nurse
    Anesthesia
    CRNA
    Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
    amp Lejeune
    NMCCL
    weeklyvideos

