    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 prepares for ice diving during Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910934
    VIRIN: 240122-N-LR905-3001
    Filename: DOD_110091154
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 prepares for ice diving during Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1, by PO1 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Diver
    USN
    EOD
    MDSU
    ice diving
    weeklyvideos
    SNOWCRABEX24

