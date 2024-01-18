Microvideo helps Sailors/Marines identify proper use of corrosion damage measuring equipment. (U.S. Navy video by Michael Ferrell)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 11:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910933
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-YF503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110091153
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNATT MV (Corrosion Damage Measuring Equipment) CNATT Site Miramar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT