Remarks by NATO Secretary General and General Manager of NSPA following NATO signing ceremony for a major new investment in artillery ammunition (23 Jan. 2024)

Short remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and General Manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Stacy Cummings at a signing ceremony for a major new investment in artillery ammunition at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 23 January 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 10:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|910928
|VIRIN:
|240123-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110091064
|Length:
|00:12:22
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
