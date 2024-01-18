U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a casualty evacuation training event during exercise Bougainville III at Pohakuloa Training Area, Jan. 19, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d LCT live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910919
|VIRIN:
|240119-M-ST547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110090750
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d LCT Casualty Evacuation Training B-Roll, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT