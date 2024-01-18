Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Americans and the Arts: SSgt Adams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ebony Adams, 65th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, shares her original painting entitled, hair and my creative juices, for Black History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2024. Adams’ painting displayed a male sporting an afro with different art forms that have significance within the black community, which includes drawing, painting, music and dance. She also shared her love for earth tone colors and described the choice of color for the subject's skin to be an organ color, showcasing the essence and beauty of the black community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 21:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910917
    VIRIN: 240118-F-JA727-1001
    Filename: DOD_110090592
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Americans and the Arts: SSgt Adams, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    JBPHH
    Black History Month
    15WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT