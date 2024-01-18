African Americans and the Arts: SSgt Adams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Ebony Adams, 65th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, shares her original painting entitled, hair and my creative juices, for Black History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2024. Adams’ painting displayed a male sporting an afro with different art forms that have significance within the black community, which includes drawing, painting, music and dance. She also shared her love for earth tone colors and described the choice of color for the subject's skin to be an organ color, showcasing the essence and beauty of the black community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)