    NMCSD McDonald's remains open during flash floods to serve patients

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    The team of dedicated professionals who serve the various needs of Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) patients, staff, and other visitors included our McDonald's employees who kept the water away to ensure that they remain open during flash floods engulfing San Diego County, 22 Jan.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 20:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910914
    VIRIN: 240122-N-WJ173-1001
    Filename: DOD_110090547
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NMCSD
    Flash Floods
    McDonald's

