NMCSD McDonald's remains open during flash floods to serve patients

The team of dedicated professionals who serve the various needs of Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) patients, staff, and other visitors included our McDonald's employees who kept the water away to ensure that they remain open during flash floods engulfing San Diego County, 22 Jan.
|01.22.2024
|01.22.2024 20:15
|Video Productions
|910914
|240122-N-WJ173-1001
|DOD_110090547
|00:01:25
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
