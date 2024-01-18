NMCSD McDonald's remains open during flash floods to serve patients

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The team of dedicated professionals who serve the various needs of Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) patients, staff, and other visitors included our McDonald's employees who kept the water away to ensure that they remain open during flash floods engulfing San Diego County, 22 Jan.