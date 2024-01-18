Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Debris removal at residence in Lahaina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Video of workers and excavators moving and loading residential debris from a property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, January 17, 2024. Excavators and workers in personal protective equipment load material into dump trucks lined with plastic. When full, workers use a technique called burrito wrapping to safely transport the debris to the Temporary Debris Storage site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910913
    VIRIN: 240117-A-PO406-3533
    Filename: DOD_110090516
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Debris removal at residence in Lahaina, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Recovery
    USACE
    debris
    EmergencyResponse
    HawaiiWildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT