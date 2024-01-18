Debris removal at residence in Lahaina

Video of workers and excavators moving and loading residential debris from a property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, January 17, 2024. Excavators and workers in personal protective equipment load material into dump trucks lined with plastic. When full, workers use a technique called burrito wrapping to safely transport the debris to the Temporary Debris Storage site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910913
|VIRIN:
|240117-A-PO406-3533
|Filename:
|DOD_110090516
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Army Corps of Engineers
