Debris removal at residence in Lahaina

Video of workers and excavators moving and loading residential debris from a property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, January 17, 2024. Excavators and workers in personal protective equipment load material into dump trucks lined with plastic. When full, workers use a technique called burrito wrapping to safely transport the debris to the Temporary Debris Storage site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.