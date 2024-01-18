Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Representation

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    This video showcases how U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes, 36th Wing Public Affairs Journeyman, celebrates Black History Month and uses art as means to decompress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 18:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910907
    VIRIN: 240122-F-VX152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110090455
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Representation, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Public Affairs
    Black History Month
    Air Force
    36WG

