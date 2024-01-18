This video showcases how U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes, 36th Wing Public Affairs Journeyman, celebrates Black History Month and uses art as means to decompress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 18:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910907
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-VX152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110090455
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Art of Representation, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT