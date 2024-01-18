Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Conducts Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    01.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kalvin Kes)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910906
    VIRIN: 240122-D-D0477-3002
    PIN: 240122
    Filename: DOD_110090454
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: AT SEA

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    flight operations
    Red Sea
    Yemen
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Houthi

