IKE Conducts Flight Operations

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kalvin Kes)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910906
|VIRIN:
|240122-D-D0477-3002
|PIN:
|240122
|Filename:
|DOD_110090454
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
