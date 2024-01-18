Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 14:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|910891
|Filename:
|DOD_110090050
|Length:
|01:04:48
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, John Kirby, and Jennifer Klein, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT