Groundhog Day Animation created as an advertisement in the observance of Groundhog Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 22, 2024. This graphic was created as a TASK to acknowledge the Observance of Groundhog Day. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910887
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110089900
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Groundhog Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
